LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 April:
The price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $3441.00, copper price down by 1.43% to $10305.00, lead price down by 0.60% to $2413.50, nickel price up by 0.47% to $33467.00, tin price down by 0.73% to $43850.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $4274.00, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42527.12, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
