Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

President of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

President of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office said.

“Dear mothers, ladies, daughters and sisters,

I warmly congratulate you on the Motherhood and Beauty Day.

This day is yet another opportunity to express our boundless love, admiration, and reverence to you in a new way.

Women’s role in the family, in upbringing and educating children, fostering a respectful and considerate attitude to generations, and instilling love and devotion to the homeland and nation is undisputable; also in all the spheres of our life, in the political and social arenas.

Armenian women are the bearers and transmitters of the centuries-old traditions of our people, the guardians of our value system, and the core of our identity.

I sincerely wish you all health, prosperity, love and optimism, also peace, happiness, and solidarity to your homes”, the message reads.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]