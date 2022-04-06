Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel trilateral meeting kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel has kicked off in Brussels.

ARMENPRESS reports the meeting was preceded by a bilateral meeting between Pashinyan and Michel, during which the Armenian Prime Minister presented the situation in Artsakh caused by the recent actions of Azerbaijani units, humanitarian issues and stressed the need for a targeted response from the international community.