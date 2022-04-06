UK supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to reduce tensions in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Armenia John Gallagher.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the Defense MInsitry of Armenia, the Armenian Defense Minister presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and in Artsakh. Noting that the actions of the Azerbaijani side endanger regional stability and security, Suren Papikyan stressed the need for the international community to take measures to prevent the escalation of the situation.

"Ambassador Gallagher reaffirmed that the United Kingdom supports the efforts to reduce tensions and resolve the conflict peacefully through the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement said.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, as well as cooperation in the fields of military education, training and peacekeeping capabilities.