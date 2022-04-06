Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Meeting of Armenian PM and European Council President kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel kicked off in Brussels.

The trilateral meeting of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected in Brussels.

The Armenian PM arrived in Brussels on April 5 on a two-day working visit.








