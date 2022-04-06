 Mirzoyan and Lavrov will discuss the process of implementation of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov on April 8 will have negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who will pay a working visit to Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told journalists at the briefing.



“Negotiations of Foreign Ministries of Russia and Armenia are scheduled on April 8 in Moscow”, Zakharova informed.



She mentioned that the FMs plan to discuss in detail the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in all spheres, as well as further steps of deepening of cooperation in common integration unions, in the EEU, CSTO, CIS.



“Besides, the sides will exchange thoughts on the process of implementation of agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 and November 26. We hope that the upcoming negotiations will promote the deepening of allied cooperation with Yerevan, as well as peace and stability in South Caucasus”, Zakharova announced.