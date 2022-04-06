Armenian-Kazakh relations have big development potential – Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan have a big potential and prospects for further development, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev said during a round-table today, dedicated to the new challenges and prospects of the Eurasian Economic Union.

In his remarks the Ambassador congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, that marks this year.

“What has started with a ritual, diplomatic action, with the exchange of verbal notes, has now turned into multifaceted, lively and intensive relations and mutual partnership. I am convinced that the friendly and mutually beneficial Kazakh-Armenian relations will continue deepening for the benefit of our peoples, our states and the Eurasian Economic Union, in general”, the Kazakh Ambassador said.

He stated that the Armenian-Kazakh relations are based on traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, and the legal-contractual field between the two countries allows to regulate the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in all directions. “Moreover, the Kazakh-Armenian relations have a big potential and prospects for further development, including in the Eurasian integration space”, the Ambassador said.

The round-table discussion, entitled “EAEU opportunities and prospects after West’s announcement of economic war against Russia”, was organized by the Integration and Development research NGO and the Eurasian Expert Club.

Reporting by Aram Sargsyan