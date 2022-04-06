Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Broadcasting Union confirmed that the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be held in Armenia on Sunday 11 December. The date chosen is no coincidence, as it avoids coinciding with the final of the World Cup in Qatar, ESC Plus reported.

This festival will follow in the wake of Maléna’s sensational victory in Paris with her whirlwind of a song Qami Qami.

Hovhannes Movsisyan, CEO of Armenian Public Television, said:

“It is an honour to host the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, one of the oldest and most iconic cities in the world.

We are excited to work together with the EBU and our public service media partners across Europe to create an unforgettable journey for our young talents and a cutting-edge TV show for millions of viewers around the world.

We will spare no effort to ensure we create magic for the young participants and viewers, and we look forward to welcoming them all to Yerevan later this year.”

This will be the second time Yerevan has hosted the Contest, having done so in 2011, after Vladimir Arzumanyan won the previous year with his song Mama. In fact, Armenia is one of the most successful countries in the history of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having participated 14 times and never finished lower than ninth place.

A commitment to showmanship that Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, highlights:

“Armenia’s brilliant, stylish and contemporary winning song set a new standard for Junior Eurovision, and we have no doubt that excellence will be reflected in the quality of the show that AMPTV is producing in this special anniversary year.

We look forward to working with our colleagues in Armenia, and can’t wait for them to show the unprecedented enthusiasm and passion we know Yerevan has for Junior Eurovision”.