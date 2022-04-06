Armenian Parliament proposes to hold session dedicated to 15th anniversary of CSTO PA in Yerevan in June

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Executive Secretary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Sergei Pospelov, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Within the framework of the chairmanship in the CSTO, the Parliament of Armenia made a proposal to hold the session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan in June.

The meeting sides then touched upon the standing committees of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The outgoing session of the CSTO PA Standing Committee on political affairs and international cooperation will be held in the second half of 2022.

The discussion also focused on issues relating to expanding the structure of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.