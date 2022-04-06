Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Russian State Duma, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.
Zhirinovsky was 75 years old.
