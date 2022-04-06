Li Keqiang addresses Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang sent a message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The message, in particular, reads,

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the People's Republic of China, and on my personal behalf, I convey my heartfelt congratulations, best wishes to you, and to the Government and people of the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Armenia.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, healthy and sustainable development dynamics has been observed in the Chinese -Armenian relations during the last 30 years. The political mutual trust between the two countries is constantly deepening, the practical cooperation in different spheres is progressing, and the cultural and humanitarian exchanges are getting closer.

Taking the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I express my readiness to make joint efforts with you to deepen bilateral relations in various spheres, to enrich the agenda of the Chinese-Armenian friendly relations for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish success in your mission and good health. I wish eternal friendship between China and Armenia”.