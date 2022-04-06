Armenian-Russian ties develop also in arts and culture spheres – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan attended the event organized by the Moscow House Cultural-Business Center in Yerevan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.

In his remarks, Simonyan said that Armenia and Russia, by preserving the centuries-old traditional friendly nature, continue to develop the relations not only in political and economic directions but also in culture and arts.

The Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was also in attendance. He said that over the course of the last 30 years there are big and important positive changes in all sectors of the friendly relations.

Works of Armenian and Russian composers were played.

The event featured screening of excusive archive documents and articles, as well as various photographs relating to the history of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia from the archives of the ARMENPRESS State News Agency of Armenia and the TASS State News Agency of Russia.