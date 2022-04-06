City Hall plans to open leisure zone at Yerevan Lake
11:00, 6 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall is considering opening a resort area on the shores of Yerevan Lake. Some 2,8 ha of area of the lake’s shores will be cleaned and the leisure zone will feature a sports platform, a bicycle lane and a park.
Meanwhile, City Hall launched the waste removal process at Yerevan Lake.
60 million 430 thousand drams will be spent on cleaning the lake from garbage – mostly household waste and construction waste.
Authorities will also install a barrier on Hrazdan River and organize other garbage collecting measures. Over 12500 square meter of waste is expected to be collected and transported.
