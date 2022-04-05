Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan the delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili is in Armenia. They visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex accompanied by the RA NA Vice President, the Head of Armenia-Georgia Friendship Group Ruben Rubinyan, the parliament’s press service said.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal fire perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Afterwards, they got acquainted with the exhibits documenting the massacre of the 20th century in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.