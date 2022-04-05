Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. On April 5, at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan, the delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit, the Parliament’s press service said.

The meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Armenia and Georgia began with a private talk, which was followed by the debate in the extended format.

Welcoming the guests, Alen Simonyan has documented that Armenia is concerned about the further development of special good-neighbourly relations with Georgia. Alen Simonyan has reminded that that position is also expressed in the Action Plan of the Government of Armenia for 2021-2026.

Both sides congratulated each other on the occasion of the establishment of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia.

The parties have recorded that the deepening of relations in many spheres of the two countries is of mutual importance.

The Armenian Speaker of Parliament expressed conviction that the mutual trust, the strengthening of continuous dialogue and cooperation would promote the regional security and stability.

The rise of the important role of parliaments after the constitutional amendments in Armenia and Georgia was voiced. The sides considered the cooperation between the legislative bodies one of the important directions of the relations between the states.

During the discussion the closer cooperation between the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups was spoken about. Proposals were sounded from both sides also on other formats of cooperation of parliaments, which would be documented in the near future.

Touching upon the regional security issues and the 44-day war aftermath, Alen Simonyan has noted that the high level of relations between Armenia and Georgia is one of the important factors ensuring the security in the South Caucasus.

The Head of Parliament considered urgent the distinct response of the international community for preventing the humanitarian crisis, as well as the immediate involvement of the international humanitarian structures without obstacles in the Nagorno Karabakh.

The colleagues also exchanged views over the membership in the European Union, discussing the priorities of the Euro-integration of Georgia.

After the meeting in the extended format the Speaker of Parliament of Georgia left a note in the Book of Honourable Guests of the National Assembly of Armenia, afterwards planted a fir-tree in the Parliament’s Park.

During the official visit the delegation led by the Head of Parliament of Georgia will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan and the Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

A meeting is also scheduled with the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.