France places great importance on dialogue with Putin, official says

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Paris believes that maintaining dialogue on Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin is very important, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told the RFI radio station, reports TASS.

When asked if French President Emmanuel Macron planned to continue telephone talks with Putin, he answered in the affirmative. “Discussions with President Putin are very important”, Beaune said.

“Emmanuel Macron maintains this negotiating channel particularly based on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s request”, he added.