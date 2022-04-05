Serzh Sargsyan to attend opposition rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the upcoming rally organized by opposition parties.

The rally is organized by the Hayastan and Pativ Unem opposition blocs of the Armenian parliament. It is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening in Freedom Square, Yerevan.

“The President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the rally,” the Republican Party of Armenia Vice President Armen Ashotyan said in a statement. “He will participate not only as the leader of one of the organizing forces, not only as a person having enormous contributions for the freedom and security of Artsakh and Armenia, but also as a concerned citizen of the Republic of Armenia,” Ashotyan said.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether or not Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Hayastan bloc, will attend the rally. Kocharyan’s office told Sputnik Armenia that he’s being treated for a sports injury and that his participation would depend on his well-being.