Speaker of Parliament of Georgia to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili will arrive in Armenia on an official visit April 5-6.

The Georgian parliament’s press service said Papuashvili will have meetings with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

A meeting with Catholicos Garegin II is also scheduled.