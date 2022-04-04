A bill to recognize the driver's license of Armenian citizens in Russia submitted to the State Duma

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government has submitted a bill to the State Duma, which is about the recognition of national driving licenses of Armenian citizens in Russia during business activities, ARMENPRESS reports TASS agency informs that the document was published in the electronic database of the Duma.

"The amendments envisage recognition of national driving licenses of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia while carrying out business and employment activities in the territory of the Russian Federation," the bill says,

At present, such a procedure applies to citizens of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of countries whose legislation defines Russian as the official language.