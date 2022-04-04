Ruben Rubinyan, Ambassador of France discuss regional situation

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. At the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Vice President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan presented the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh created as a result of the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

According to Ruben Rubinyan, the policy of Azerbaijan is aimed at the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh.

The Ambassador considered the current situation in Artsakh concerning.

Other issues related to the regional security were also discussed.

The sides also exchanged ideas on the dialogue process between Armenia and Turkey.