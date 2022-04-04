Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-22

YEREVAN, 4 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.63 drams to 483.15 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.65 drams to 531.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 5.81 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.12 drams to 632.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 299.83 drams to 29970.59 drams. Silver price down by 3.24 drams to 383.53 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.