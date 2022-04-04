World silently watches Azerbaijani encroachments against Artsakh – French Senator

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. It’s already the 10th day the surrounding of the Armenian village of Parukh in Artsakh is illegally occupied by Azerbaijan, journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who is the deputy director of the French La Figaro Magazine, said on Twitter.

“Hundreds of villagers, including children, still live far from home. But the Azerbaijani army is not withdrawing its forces. Moreover, it strengthens its positions”, the journalist said.

Member of the Senate of France, vice-chair of the France-Armenia friendship group Valérie Boyer shared the post of journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson on Twitter and reminded that during the 2020 large-scale aggression Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, massacred the Armenians of Artsakh through Turkish bombs, white phosphorus and drones.

“The genocidal spirit has awakened in them. And the world is silently watching without doing anything. Encroachments continue in an atmosphere of indifference”, Valérie Boyer said.