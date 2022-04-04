38 journalists killed worldwide since the beginning of 2022 - Press Emblem Campaign

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 38 journalists have been killed in the first three months of 2022 in 15 countries, Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said in a statement.

“Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) is alarmed by the large number of journalists killed in the first three months of 2022. The year-on-year increase is 153% with 38 victims in 15 countries since January (3 per week) compared to 15 deaths in the same period last year”, the statement says.

“This dramatic rise is very worrying, while the number of journalists killed had decreased in previous years. The war in Ukraine and the rampant criminality in Mexico are the main reasons of this appalling deterioration”, said PEC President Blaise Lempen.

In Ukraine, the conflict has already claimed 9 victims among media workers, and nearly 20 journalists have been injured. In addition at least 10 others were detained.

“In three months, Mexico with 9 victims has almost reached its toll for the whole of last year (10 killed). Haiti has seen an increase in violence with 3 journalists killed. India and Pakistan followed with 3 victims in each country. Two media workers were killed in Yemen”, the statement adds.

PEC also recorded one victim in each of the following countries: Brazil, Chad, Guatemala, Honduras, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Philippines, Turkey and the United States.