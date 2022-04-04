Reforms in Armed Forces started, are in process – deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Arman Sargsyan assures that the reforms in the Armed Forces have already started and are in process.

During a session of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs, one of the lawmakers from the opposition “Armenia” faction said that there has regularly been a promise in the committee to present a concept of armed forces reforms.

“So far, no legislative package, that would amend the concept of that reforms, has been presented during the sessions of the defense committee”, the MP said.

In response the deputy defense minister said that they had a discussion in the Parliament about the changes to be made in laws. “Moreover, proposals were submitted to the defense ministry also by the “Armenia” faction. The other parliamentary factions have also presented. The reforms have started”, the deputy defense minister said, adding that if they are not visible for some political forces, it is a matter of a political assessment. “But these reforms have launched. They are now in process both in legislative and other terms”, he noted.