Armenia to host Orion Summit 2022 in June

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Orion Summit 2022 will be held in Armenia on June 27.

The event is organized by Orion Worldwide Innovations - a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub - and is expected to gather founders of upcoming unicorn companies who will present their success stories and motivate young start-ups.

The summit will take place in Yerevan’s Matenadaran.

For the first time the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) subject will be discussed as an important tool for rapid development of the startup eco-system of Armenia.

The Digital Julfa Network is planned to be announced during the event. Digital Julfa Network is an initiative bringing together the Pan-Armenian intellectual, technological, commercial and cultural potential, with the purpose of reviving a powerful network for the economic and intellectual positioning of Armenia and the Armenian nation.

“The powerful 300-year-old network of Armenian merchants of New Julfa was an important route for commerce from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean. Now, as a world-class evolution of innovation, we are launching the Digital Julfa network, which will unite the Armenian technological, financial, business, trade, legal and cultural potential,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations and Co-Founding Partner of BAJ Accelerator.

CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia Diana Arzumanyan said that the summit is significant for the Armenian ecosystem.

“The summit is important for the Armenian ecosystem. It’s unique in its opportunity to listen to the founders of unicorn companies. Technology, banking, and other companies can join the event by offering speakers, sponsorship packages, and participate in a job fair,” she said.