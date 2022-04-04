976,425 full vaccinations administered so far in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of full vaccinations administered in Armenia stands at 976,425 as of April 4, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry reported.
Another 138,289 first dose vaccinations have been administered.
37,414 other individuals have received their booster shot.
- 11:26 7 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia
- 10:41 976,425 full vaccinations administered so far in Armenia
- 09:50 Over 1,400 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24 — UN
- 04.02-14:04 Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
- 04.02-14:04 Representatives of Artsakh executive and legislative authorities pay tribute to April war victims
- 04.02-13:35 Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped
- 04.02-12:23 EU supports and is ready to complement the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the NK conflict
- 04.02-11:24 Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian cultural heritage in Parukh and Karaglukh and resorts to open falsifications
- 04.02-11:15 We expect clear political steps from the international community, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry
- 04.02-11:12 The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will visit Armenia
- 04.02-11:11 European Stocks up - 01-04-22
- 04.02-11:09 US stocks up - 01-04-22
- 04.02-11:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-22
- 04.02-11:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-04-22
- 04.02-11:05 Oil Prices Down - 01-04-22
- 04.02-10:42 PM Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Four-Day War
- 04.01-21:34 Pashinyan, Putin discuss tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 04.01-21:23 OSCE will continue making efforts to promote peaceful settlement of NK conflict - Armenian President receives OSCE Chair
- 04.01-21:02 No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. Russian MoD
- 04.01-20:25 Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 04.01-19:41 Germany supports the de-escalation of tension in Artsakh and efforts of peaceful resolution of issues
- 04.01-19:05 Valérie Boyer calls on France, EU, UNESCO to protect Artsakh's cultural heritage
- 04.01-18:47 USA welcomes expected Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, calls to focus on humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
- 04.01-17:43 Armenian PM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlight settlement of NK conflict within the framework of OSCE MG Co-chairs
- 04.01-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-22
17:16, 03.28.2022
2486 views “Total lie” – Armenian military denies Azeri reports on transferring fighter jets to Russia for Ukraine operations
18:30, 03.31.2022
1826 views Marvel Cinematic Universe mentions Armenian Genocide in a new TV series
14:04, 04.02.2022
1805 views Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
21:59, 03.31.2022
1763 views Defence attachés visit N airbase, make sure all SU-30SM jets are in place
16:22, 03.29.2022
1724 views Armenian, Azerbaijani Speakers of Parliament clash at CIS IPA session