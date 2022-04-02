Representatives of Artsakh executive and legislative authorities pay tribute to April war victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. On April 2, a group of representatives of the executive and legislative authorities of the Artsakh Republic visited the Stepanakert Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the heroes killed in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016 against the Artsakh Republic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Artsakh Information Headquarters.

The officials also visited the Pantheon of Victims for the Defense of the Homeland and laid flowers at the tombs of the victims.