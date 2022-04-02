European Stocks up - 01-04-22

MOSCOW, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 1 April:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.22% to 14446.48 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.37% to 6684.31 points, British FTSE is up by 0.30% to 7537.90 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.20% to 1033.58 points.