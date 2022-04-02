The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will visit Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio will pay a working visit to Armenia on April 2-3, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the MFA Armenia wrote on his Facebook page.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Italy will take place on April 3 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by announcements for the press.

Within the framework of the visit, Luigi Di Maio is also scheduled to meet with the President, Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.