OSCE will continue making efforts to promote peaceful settlement of NK conflict - Armenian President receives OSCE Chair

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the delegation led by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on April 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian President, President Vahagn Khachaturyan reaffirmed the full support of the Republic of Armenia to the process of peaceful and final settlement of the Karabakh conflict. He stressed that Armenia has always been in favor of peace in the region. In this context, the President of the Republic highlighted the comprehensive settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, stressed the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Zbigniew Rau also emphasized the need for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, noting that the parties to the conflict must first of all show great will and political readiness for a final settlement. He noted that the OSCE will continue to make every effort to promote an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to ensure stability and peace in the region.