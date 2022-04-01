No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. Russian MoD

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and are monitoring the ceasefire.

No violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"Four convoys of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were escorted through the Lachin corridor, two to the north and two to the south.

Patrol service was carried out in Askeran, Martakert, Martuni regions, in Lachin corridor.

Continued cooperation with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia is maintained to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents," the statement said.