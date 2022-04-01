USA welcomes expected Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, calls to focus on humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The United States of America welcomes the meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to be held on April 6 in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports this was mentioned in the "Twitter" post of the US mission to the OSCE.

"We welcome the announcement that talks between Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev will take place in Brussels on April 6. We call for greater attention to be paid to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and reaffirm our support for a diplomatic solution to all existing problems," the statement said.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel will hold a joint meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 6 in Brussels.