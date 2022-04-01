Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-22

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.13 drams to 484.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.95 drams to 536.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 5.81 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 636.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 59.10 drams to 30270.42 drams. Silver price up by 0.04 drams to 386.77 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.