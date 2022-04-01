Status of Nagorno Karabakh principled matter for Armenia – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia complemented with its proposals the 5-point proposal made by Azerbaijan regarding the normalization of relations, adding that the issue of the rights and status of Artsakh is principled for the Armenian side, the Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Poland’s FM and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau in Yerevan.

FM Mirzoyan emphasized that in all stages of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict Armenia has always been exclusively in favor of a peaceful resolution. In this context he mentioned that Azerbaijan conveyed proposals regarding the normalization.

“We have found these proposals to be acceptable, by at the same time saying that nevertheless these proposals do not fully address the entire agenda of the issues, and with our proposals we complemented this agenda, by adding that the issue of the rights of Nagorno Karabakh and the status of Nagorno Karabakh are principled for us. We expect that soon the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship will nevertheless be able to organize peace talks with this agenda and with the purpose of signing a comprehensive peace treaty,” Mirzoyan said.

He stated that Armenia is consistent to the guidelines set forth in the mentioned statement and the obligations it assumed by three statements adopted after the 2020 war, whereas Azerbaijan still continues violating international humanitarian law, as well as the obligations it assumed under the 2020 November 9 statement by still keeping Armenian POWs captive nearly one and half year since the 44-day war ended.

“I’d like to reaffirm the readiness of the Armenian side to take steps for increasing stability in the border zone and then also undertake the launch of the process of Armenia-Azerbaijan demarcation. I also want to note that as you know, negotiations and consultations are taking place between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of transport and economic connections, and here we’ve again made proposals and we are waiting for Azerbaijan’s response. We believe that we will be able to have more tangible results in the issues of unblocking economic connections, as well as more broadly in establishing comprehensive peace in case of having a respective stance of international partners, and also perhaps by having a constructive stance from Azerbaijan.”