President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expresses willingness to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed desire to visit Armenia at a meeting with Ambassador of Armenia Hrachya Poladyan.

Ambassador Poladyan presented his credentials to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. During a brief conversation, Poladyan conveyed Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan’s warm greetings and best wishes to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Ambassador Poladyan said that Armenia is awaiting President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s official visit to Armenia with big expectations.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he will take the opportunity and visit Armenia. He congratulated Ambassador Poladyan on the occasion of the presentation of credentials and spoke highly about the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Egypt and wished good luck to the Ambassador in his mission, the foreign ministry said in a readout.