Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau to Armenia kicked off today.

In Yerevan, he was welcomed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the Foreign Ministry. Their meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit.

Rau will also meet with Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.