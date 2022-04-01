COVID-19: 21 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,540, the ministry of health said.
2063 tests were conducted on March 31.
The recoveries rose by 55 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,042.
3 death cases have been registered. The death toll has risen to 8616.
As of April 1, the number of active cases is 2205.
- 11:25 Armenian President congratulates Assyrian community on New Year
- 11:16 COVID-19: 21 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia
- 11:05 Resolution initiated by Armenia adopted at 49th session of UN Human Rights Council
- 10:42 Armenian PM congratulates Assyrian community on New Year, Kha b-Nisan
- 09:50 Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor
- 09:26 European Stocks - 31-03-22
- 09:25 US stocks down - 31-03-22
- 09:24 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-22
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 31-03-22
- 09:22 Oil Prices Down - 31-03-22
- 03.31-21:59 Defence attachés visit N airbase, make sure all SU-30SM jets are in place
- 03.31-20:47 Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan remanded
- 03.31-20:44 Pashinyan, Putin agree to take measures to resolve the situation resulted by Azerbaijani incursion in Nagorno Karabakh
- 03.31-19:58 Russia expands “black list” for top European officials
- 03.31-19:00 It is necessary to restart the negotiations in a constructive way. Italian MP refers to the situation in Nagorno Karabak
- 03.31-18:30 Marvel Cinematic Universe mentions Armenian Genocide in a new TV series
- 03.31-18:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-03-22
- 03.31-18:25 Asian Stocks - 31-03-22
- 03.31-18:04 In telephone conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev, Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno- Karabakh
- 03.31-17:19 Cultural heritage in territory of Karaglukh and Parukh under danger – Artsakh Deputy Minister
- 03.31-17:08 Ex-deputy PM Tigran Avinyan to run for Mayor of Yerevan in 2023
- 03.31-16:40 Armenian deputy PM, Jordan’s Minister of Investment discuss new cooperation opportunities
- 03.31-16:21 Armenian Human Rights Defender participates in ENNHRI online general assembly
- 03.31-15:51 Aliyev expresses hope for “productive” meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels
- 03.31-15:00 Impossible to normalize everything in one day – Turkish FM on Armenia relations
15:00, 03.25.2022
2979 views URGENT: Two Artsakh soldiers killed as Azerbaijan deploys Bayraktar TB-2 drones in renewed attacks
13:59, 03.25.2022
2731 views Ukrainian side says controversial tweet on Nagorno Karabakh was result of “technical error”
16:33, 03.26.2022
2462 views Armenian Foreign Ministry calls on Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh to demand Azerbaijan to pull back
17:16, 03.28.2022
2348 views “Total lie” – Armenian military denies Azeri reports on transferring fighter jets to Russia for Ukraine operations
13:44, 03.25.2022
2088 views Armenia applies to ECHR over Azerbaijani violations against people of Artsakh