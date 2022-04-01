Resolution initiated by Armenia adopted at 49th session of UN Human Rights Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. On March 31, during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the resolution on “Prevention of Genocide” initiated by Armenia was adopted by consensus, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The resolution, traditionally introduced by Armenia, assessing current threats and challenges, outlines the steps to be taken jointly by the UN member states towards prevention of the calamity of genocide, its recognition, restoration of justice, compensation, punishment and ensuring the accountability of the genocide perpetrators.

The resolution is widely supported, as evidenced by its co-sponsorship of countries representing all five regional groups.

This year, the resolution raises such issues as undertaking steps for conflict risk assessments, their prevention, the abuse of new technologies, including the threats of disseminating disinformation through social media, and reiterates the need for ensuring universal ratification of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG),

The resolution proposes to organize a conference within the UN framework, which will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Convention. It is planned to discuss the inadmissibility of using social media as a tool of hatred.