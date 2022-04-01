LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-22
LONDON, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 March:
The price of aluminum down by 1.69% to $3491.00, copper price up by 0.07% to $10375.00, lead price down by 0.06% to $2416.00, nickel price down by 2.39% to $32107.00, tin price up by 0.98% to $42910.00, zinc price up by 0.59% to $4173.50, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42571.21, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
