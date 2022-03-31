Russia expands “black list” for top European officials

YEREVAN, 31 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Russia, in response to the sanctions imposed on it, has included the top leadership of the European Union in the "black list", ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"EU sanctions on Russia go beyond all bounds. Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Brussels massively and arbitrarily imposed unilateral restrictions on Russian citizens and domestic companies," the statement said.

The Ministry said that in response to the EU massive sanctions, Russia had significantly expanded the list of representatives of EU member states and European institutions whose entry into Russia is prohibited.

"The restrictions apply to the EU's top leadership, including the vast majority of European Commissioners, the heads of the EU military institutions, as well as members of the European Parliament, who advocate anti-Russian policies," the statement said.

The Russian "black list" also includes high-ranking officials, including representatives of governments, parliaments of some EU member states, as well as public figures and media workers whom the Russian side accuses of promoting anti-Russian sanctions and inciting Russophobia.