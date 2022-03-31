Marvel Cinematic Universe mentions Armenian Genocide in a new TV series

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. In the first episode of Marvel's Moon Knight series, the characters mention the Armenian Genocide. ARMENPRESS reports during the episode, in a conversation with the main character Mark Spector (played by Oscar Isaac), Arthur Horrou (played by Ethan Hawke), the latter, while talking about the atrocities committed by humanity, mentions Adolf Hitler and Pol Pot and the Armenian Genocide.

By the way, Oscar Isaac played the lead role in the film The Promise about the Armenian Genocide.

The world premiere of the Moon Knight series took place on March 30 with Disney + streaming service.