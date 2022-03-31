Armenian deputy PM, Jordan’s Minister of Investment discuss new cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan met with Jordan’s Minister of Investment Khairy Amr during the visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the deputy PM’s Office said in a news release.

The officials discussed the peculiarities of the investment climate of Armenia and Jordan, as well as the broad circle of promotion mechanisms.

The Minister of Investment of Jordan said the Armenia-Jordan business forum 2020 in Yerevan created a great interest among Jordanian investors. He highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in Jordan’s development.

Despite the COVID-19-related restrictions, the sides agreed to continue the active cooperation aimed at ensuring the desirable level of the partnership dynamics. Minister Khairy Amr informed about his plan to visit Armenia in the future together with the interested representatives of their business community.