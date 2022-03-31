Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Humanitarian aid sent by France and Italy to be handed over to Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The humanitarian aid imported from France and Italy to Armenia will be handed over to the State Emergency Service of Artsakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The respective decision was approved today during the meeting of the Armenian government.

In December 2021, goods were sent from France and Italy, destined for the needs of the Republic of Artsakh.








