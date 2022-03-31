Armenia, UAE governments to sign memorandum of understanding on use of labor force

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved today the proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates about regulating the working activity of Armenian citizens in the UAE.

The signing of the memorandum will contribute to settling the working relations of Armenian citizens, who work or are ready to work in the United Arab Emirates, as well as protecting the rights and interests of working migrants.

In 2017 the UAE came up with an initiative to sign a memorandum of understanding about the use of labor force between the Armenian and the UAE governments. The Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs completely amended and submitted a draft memorandum to the Foreign Ministry, including key provisions for the settlement of working relations.

During the visit of the UAE delegation to Armenia in August 2021, the provisions of the draft memorandum were discussed in details and were amended as a result of the talks.