MEPs interested in Nagorno Karabakh situation, provocations unleashed by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of Armenia Hayk Konjoryan, Arman Yeghoyan and Arusyak Julhakyan met in Brussels with MEPs Loucas Fourlas, who is also the head of the friendship group with Armenia, and Fabio Massimo Castaldo, the Parliament’s press service said.

The meeting took place in the European Parliament.

The MEPs were interested in the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the provocations unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The joint actions aimed at preventing the potential of further escalation in the region were discussed.

The sides attached importance to the necessity for concrete and addressed steps restraining the actions of Azerbaijan.