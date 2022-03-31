Armenian President receives Chargé d'Affaires of Embassy of Iraq

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan received Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Armenia Suhailan M. Khaleel Al-Joubouri, the Presidential Office reports.

Chargé d'Affaires Suhailan M. Khaleel Al-Joubouri congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming office and wished him fruitful work.

President Khachaturyan attached importance to developing economic relations with Iraq and activating interaction in various fields.

They highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in Iraq in the development and expansion of relations between the two countries.