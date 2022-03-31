Armenia ready to open with Azerbaijan the road and railway, but considers it necessary to sign agreement

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Within its proposals Armenia is ready to open with Azerbaijan the road and railway, but considers it necessary to sign an agreement of de jure significance with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Why? Because we see a very concrete risk when Armenia builds both the road and the railway, and Azerbaijan refuses to open the border. And it will turn out that neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan and third countries will be able to use the infrastructure that required several hundred million dollars of investment, and Armenia will just lose several hundred million dollars. What we are proposing today. We propose to record de jure the agreements reached in Brussels on December 14, 2021, relating to the re-launch of the railway, to agree over the parameters of the railway and start the construction. Or do this with a package, including also the road, and we are ready to do this from the moment when Azerbaijan gives a positive response to our proposals”, the PM said.

He informed that they have also conveyed these proposals to a number of international partners, for whom these proposals are logical, acceptable and address the interests of all countries in the region.