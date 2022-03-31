Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan arrested in suspicion of bribery

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan is arrested in suspicion of bribery, the Anti-Corruption Committee said.

The National Security Service conducted a large scale investigation into alleged cases of bribery, abuse of power and embezzlement committed in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Numerous cases” of alleged crimes were discovered.

Suspects include Minister Piloyan, his advisor, as well as more than 10 ministry officials.

Piloyan is suspected in accepting a bribe for making actions in his capacity as minister in favor of a company which works with the ministry. Piloyan’s advisor acted as an intermediary in taking the bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Committee.

Piloyan faces 3 counts of bribery charges under Article 311 Paragraph 3, Clause 3. He was arrested on March 30. Investigators filed a motion to court requesting to remand him in custody until the trial.