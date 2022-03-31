YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia again denies the reports which claimed that mercenaries are being transported to Ukraine through Armenian territory.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked about the problem of fake news during the March 31 Cabinet meeting.

“The fake news claiming that mercenary terrorists are being transferred to Ukraine through Armenian territory is misrepresented as truth. Any more or else informed person knows that two years ago Armenia itself suffered from mercenary terrorists and Armenia can never contribute to their involvement anywhere,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that sometimes such fake news have significant roles in the context of Azerbaijan being engaged in a policy of developing a false narrative both before, during and after the 2020 war in an attempt to substantiate military attack on Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.