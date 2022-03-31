Armenia repeatedly responded to Azerbaijan’s proposals – PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia responded to the five-point proposal presented by Azerbaijan both publicly and through working-diplomatic channels. Baku’s claim that Armenia left the proposals without response absolutely has nothing to do with the reality, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today.

“Perhaps, the most exploited topic by Azerbaijan for provoking regional escalation is the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan continues to claim that Armenia leaves that issue without response. Whereas, this information absolutely has nothing to do with the reality because I have repeatedly publicly expressed the readiness of Armenia to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

But the thing is that today as well Azerbaijan continues announcing that it has transferred a five-point proposal to Armenia, but we have allegedly left these proposals without response. At the previous Cabinet meeting, I have thoroughly touched upon this issue live and stated that on March 10, a 5-point proposal of Azerbaijan was handed over to Armenia, and on March 14, four days later, two of which were non-working days, we responded in writing to that proposal, and handed over that response in the same way we received it.

It was conveyed to us by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, we transferred the response through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries. We have also publicly announced that there is nothing unacceptable for us in the proposals of Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister of Armenia announced on March 21, 2022: (I quote):

“There is nothing unacceptable for us in the proposals submitted by Azerbaijan on March 10. It’s another thing that these proposals do not address all the issues on the Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace agenda. With our response conveyed to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship we have completed that agenda and thus, are ready to the launch of peace talks on this basis” (end of quote)”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan emphasized that this is Armenia’s official position and Armenia responded to Azerbaijan’s five-point proposal both publicly and through working-diplomatic channels.

“This response means that the principle of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders is acceptable for Armenia”, he said.